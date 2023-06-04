Disturbing surveillance footage showed a man open fire inside a Queens restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Several patrons at the Boishakhi Restaurant at 29-14 36th Ave. in Long Island City scurried to safety after the gunman in a red hoodie fired off several rounds, the video shows.

A man steps away from the gunman is seen dragging a child down a nearby staircase to safety.

One male victim, 35, was shot in the buttocks at the Bangladeshi restaurant, cops said.

Nobody else was injured and police said they weren’t sure if the man was the intended target or what the motive was.

However, in the video, the perpetrator appears to seek out the victim — who tried to barricade behind the register — before he ran from the shooter.

READ MORE