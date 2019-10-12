NY POST

A Missouri mom has shared photos showing the toll drugs have taken on her son — turning the once-strapping young man into a scarily emaciated addict in just seven months. “The face of heroin and meth,” Jennifer Salfen-Tracy wrote on Facebook alongside two shots highlighting the horrifying transformation of her son Cody Bishop, who is now homeless in Las Vegas. “These pictures were taken 7 months apart. That is how fast someone is affected.” Calling it a sad “reality for so many people and families,” the mom from Wentzville admitted it is a “heartache” she has previously kept hidden. But she decided to share it in a call for action — and the post has since gone viral and shared 45,000 times.

