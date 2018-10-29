DAILY MAIL:

President Donald Trump borrowed a serpent staff from a child at the White House Halloween event on Sunday to wave in the direction of the media as he and first lady Melania Trump distributed chocolate bars and twizzlers to the children of military families before once again attacking the press on Twitter.

‘Do you know what I’m doing,’ he asked the two little girls, who were dressed in Egyptian style costumes as the first lady chuckled at his antics.

He waved the staff up and down and all around, as if he were casting a spell.

His Halloween antics come a day after the president stirred up controversy by joking about his ‘bad hair day’ and tweeting about the World Series, just hours after a gunman slaughtered 11 people at a synagogue.

He first told a young farmers convention in Indianapolis on Saturday morning that he almost cancelled the events because the weather wreaked havoc with his hair, and not the massacre in Pittsburgh.

Later in the evening he then took to social media while watching Game 4 of the series between the Dodgers and the Red Sox, and questioned the pitching changes.

But none of that was on display at the White House on a sunny and cool Sunday evening as the first couple welcomed children of military families and local schools.

After the kids were gone, however, the president took to Twitter to attack the media.

‘The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!,’ he wrote on Sunday evening.