Friendly deer called Bucky is EUTHANIZED by Kansas wildlife officials after becoming too tame

A friendly deer that won the hearts of Hutchinson residents was sadly euthanized after officials decided the animal had become too tame.

Bucky the deer was a regular and welcome visitor to neighborhoods on the city’s north east side with residents even petting the wild animal.

On Tuesday however Wildlife and Parks officials were called to an active public safety issue involving Bucky.

‘Frankly a line was crossed that was to the detriment of the species’ Nadia Marji from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks told the outlet.

‘It was well intended by these folks’ she added of the resident’s care for Bucky.

