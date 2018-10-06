NEW YORK POST:

A friend of Christine Blasey Ford told the FBI that allies of the college professor, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, pressured her to revise her earlier statement that she knew nothing about the alleged incident, according to a report.

Leland Keyser, who Ford has said was present at the house when she was assaulted in 1982, told investigators that retired FBI agent Monica McLean, a friend of Ford’s, had urged her to clarify her statement, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Keyser, a classmate of Ford, originally wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 23 she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present.”

After the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser testified in front of the committee last week, Keyser wrote a letter to the panel dated Sept. 29 in which she said she did not refute Ford’s claim, but “is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” according to CNN.