In the fall of 2020, Ilan Zechory stepped down as president of Genius, the annotation site he founded with two friends from Yale. After more than a decade at the start-up, he could have been forgiven for taking a break.

Now Mr. Zechory is hard at work again, though not running another zeitgeisty digital media site. Instead, the 39-year-old is training to be a psychoanalyst.

Five days a week from an office on the Upper West Side, Mr. Zechory helps his 20 or so patients — some of them supine, in the classic style — plumb the depths of their unconscious minds. Having gained an appreciation for the method during his own multiyear analysis, Mr. Zechory loves his new role.

“For the first time in my life I feel at peace with work, and have stopped dreaming about what else I should be doing with my days,” he said.

Mr. Zechory is part of what may be a larger psychoanalytic moment. Around the country, on divans and in training institutes, on Instagram meme accounts and in small magazines, young (or at least young-ish) people are rediscovering the talking cure, along with the ideas of the Viennese doctor who developed it at the turn of the 20th century.

After several decades at the margins of American healthcare — and 100 years after he published his last major theoretical work — Sigmund Freud is enjoying something of a comeback.

Look and listen carefully these days, and you’ll find Herr Doktor. For instance, the Instagram account freud.intensifies has more than a million followers and posts memes like a portrait of Freud overlaid with the text “Every time you call your boyfriend ‘Daddy,’ Sigmund Freud’s ghost becomes a little stronger.” In an April 2022 TikTok, which has been watched nearly five million times, a young man extols Freud: “Fast forward a hundred years, and he ain’t miss yet!”

READ MORE