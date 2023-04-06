Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office has only charged eight people with falsifying business records since he took office, according to a report. Gabriella Bass for N.Y. Post

The numbers don’t lie: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is a massive outlier, not the “bread and butter” move the crime-lover claimed it was.

Turns out, his office almost never prosecutes cases on charges like the ones he’s mounted against the ex-prez — i.e., first-degree falsifying business records with the “intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.”

State crime data crunched by the Times-Union show that Bragg’s office has gone after people for this as a top charge only eight times in the past few years.

Statewide, there have been fewer than 300 such cases since 2019.

This alone debunks Bragg’s claim that the Trump case represents just another day in the office.

And the actual results of such charges are completely laughable.

Those same data show that the most common outcome is . . . a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

Under New York law, that’s a violation — a sub-misdemeanor offense in many cases punished only by a fine.

