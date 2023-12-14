French teachers stage walkout after Muslim students ‘offended’ over Renaissance painting spark safety concerns

French teachers concerned for their safety amid a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists staged a walkout at their Paris-area school Monday after Muslim students complained they were “offended” by a 17th century nude Renaissance painting shown in class and accused their instructor of “Islamophobia.”

France Education Minister Gabriel Attal made an in-person visit Monday to the Jacques-Cartier school in Issou to respond to the tension days after the painting, “Diana and Actaeon,” by the Italian painter Giuseppe Cesari, was shown in class Thursday.

The painting, held by the Louvre Museum in Paris, depicts a Greek mythology scene from Roman poet Ovid’s Metamorphoses in which the hunter Actaeon bursts into an area where the goddess Diana and her nymphs are bathing in the nude.

“Some students averted their gaze, felt offended, said they were shocked,” Sophie Venetitay, a representative from the Snes-FSU teachers union, explained to Agence France-Presse (AFP), adding “some also alleged the teacher made racist comments.”

READ MORE