Hundreds of French workers have stormed the Paris headquarters of luxury group LVMH as France faced another day engulfed in riots over President Emmanuel Macron’s hated pension reforms.

Protesters called for the rich to contribute more to financing the state pension, just days after LVMH chief Bernard Arnault dethroned Elon Musk as the richest man in the world with his net worth growing more than £40bn ($50bn) to £168bn ($211bn).

The French company, which owns Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany & Co, has benefited from a post-pandemic rebound in demand for luxury goods, and its shares have risen nearly 26 per cent since the start of this year, cementing its lead as Europe’s most valuable company.

More than 100 protesters congregated at the wood-panelled entrance hall of the building on the exclusive Avenue Montaigne before climbing an escalator to the upper floors, while others filled the street waving flags of the railway workers’ union Sud Rail.

