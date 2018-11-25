POWERLINEBLOG

Protests and riots against the Macron government’s economic policies have been going on in France for the last week. In Paris, the demonstrations have turned violent and police are using tear gas and water cannons to disperse rioters. The demonstrations are referred to as “yellow vest” protests because demonstrators are wearing the yellow vests that French drivers are required by law to carry in their cars as a safety measure. What is causing the riots? Many Frenchmen are irate because the Macron government has raised taxes on gasoline:

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse protesters in Paris who are angry over rising fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, the second weekend of “yellow vest” protests that have caused disruption across France.

***

They are opposed to taxes Macron introduced last year on diesel and petrol which are designed to encourage people to shift to more environmentally friendly transport. Alongside the tax, the government has offered incentives to buy green or electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles in France would run mostly on nuclear energy, which isn’t a bad idea as long as it is price competitive. Obviously, the fact that the government raises taxes on gasoline while offering incentives for electric vehicles demonstrates that nuclear power is not, at this point, competitive with petroleum as a fuel for vehicles.

