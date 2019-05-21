BREITBART:

A controversial French rapper has come under fire for a new video in which he strangles a white woman symbolising the country of France, while singing, “I f–k France, I burn France.” (Warning: graphic language.)

Nick Conrad’s new song “Doux Pays (Sweet Country)” contains such lyrics as “Cock in France’s mouth, I cum like a pig” and portrays the rapper murdering a white woman wearing Christian jewellery at the end of the accompanying video, before driving off and leaving her.

Conrad is no stranger to racist material with violent imagery. A previous song by the rapper, which was deleted from YouTube, contained lyrics such as: “I enter day care centres and kill white babies. Catch them quickly and hang their parents. Spread them apart to pass the time, to entertain black children of all ages young and old.”

In the accompanying video, Conrad is shown kidnapping, torturing, and hanging a white man. The video shows the white man having his face forced down onto the pavement before being kicked in the head in a scene reminiscent of the film American History X.