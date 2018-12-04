FRANCE 24:

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Tuesday suspended planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period starting January 1 in response to nationwide protests against high pump prices and living costs.

“This anger, you’d have to be deaf or blind not to see it or hear it,” Philippe said in an address.

“The French who have donned yellow vests want taxes to drop, and work to pay. That’s also what we want. If I didn’t manage to explain it, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”