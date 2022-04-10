DailyMail

Shock YouGov poll suggests 56% of voters aged 18 to 24 will back Marine Le Pen

The far-Right candidate has gained popularity for campaigning on cost of living

She also has strong views on immigration, the French national identity and Islam

France’s presidential election race has narrowed even further as a shock poll found that most young people are planning to back far-Right candidate Marine Le Pen over Emmanuel Macron. A new YouGov survey this week shows that more than half (56 per cent) of voters aged 18 to 24 would back Le Pen, whose National Rally party has vowed to clampdown on immigration, reassert France’s national identity and fine Muslims who wear headscarves in public. Other polls project Le Pen taking 47 per cent of the vote to Macron’s 53 among the general population — a much closer gap than when the President beat her in the election five years ago.

