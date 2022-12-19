France’s President Emmanuel Macron has been mercilessly mocked after his awkward attempts to console player Kylian Mbappe were clearly unwanted by the French star.

Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday (December 19) after a dramatic game which saw each team score in extra time to take it to penalties.

The South American side beat France in the shootout, denying the French what would have been two successive World Cup wins.

Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the game to keep France’s hopes alive, looked shellshocked and was seen being consoled by Macron on the pitch after the game.

During one awkward moment, Macron had Mbappe by the arm and cupped his head to his chest. All this occurred while Mbappe showed absolutely no interest in speaking to Macron and didn’t make any eye contact with him whatsoever.

A clip of the incident has been viewed on Twitter more than 4.1 million times.

