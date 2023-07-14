France is burning under President Emmanuel Macron.

On Friday, as he drove through the Champs-Elysées in the Bastille Day parade, representatives of the “yellow vests” protest movement expressed their dissatisfaction with his failed leadership and booed him mercilessly as the crowd chanted, “Macron, go away!”

France has faced months of unrest under Macron.

After the officer-involved death of a 17-year-old driver, riots left 1,000 buildings burnt, 5,600 vehicles destroyed, and 3,300 arrests across France.

Earlier in the year, massive protests have plagued the county including the annual May Day rally in support of workers’ rights.

The Gateway Pundit reported on protests in March across France after The French National Assembly rejected a vote of no-confidence against the Government of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Protesters stormed the streets multiple times over recent months in opposition to the retirement change.

Disruptions are expected on Friday for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

