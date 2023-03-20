Opposition parties in France are to make an attempt to remove the Emmanuel Macron government from power via a vote on Monday amid ongoing riots across the country.

Various opposition parties within the French parliament have submitted a number of motions expressing no confidence in the Emmanuel Macron government in a bid to get it removed from power.

Such attempts to topple the sitting administration come amid an ongoing protest movement against pension reforms in the country, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in opposition to the new measures.

According to TF1, opposition representatives within the country’s parliament appear to be as outraged at the Macron administration as the general public are, with representative furious at the government’s decision to use an emergency constitutional measure to push through the planned pension reforms without a vote, seemingly due to the fact that the ruling minority group likely would not have enough support to pass the measure otherwise.

Using the emergency measures does come with some repercussions for Macron and his ministers however, with France’s opposition parties being allowed to table a motion of no confidence in the government within 24 hours of its use.

READ MORE