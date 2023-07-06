Thousands of vehicles and buildings were destroyed across France in a week of rioting, but now the military is investigating whether a group of well-disciplined young men in balaclavas zip-tying suspected looters were actually their own people.

The French military has launched an internal investigation into whether a group of its troops donned civilian clothing and went into the town next to their base to unofficially assist local police in combating rioters, it is now claimed. The announcement of the investigation follows an initial denial by the maritime command that their troops were in any way involved last week, which was followed on Monday by an admission that while some may have done so, it was unofficial and the military had not been alerted in advance.

French newspaper Le Figaro reports it understands that if any facts in the case can be proven, it was conceivable that the troops involved in what was dubbed the “brigade anticasseur” (anti-thug brigade) could be punished.

The investigation surrounds events in the Brittany coastal town of Lorient, which is home to a large naval base with an Army Marine Commando contingent. While the presence of any ‘militia’ unofficially assisting police in their duties as they faced down rioters on Friday night was strongly denied at the time, several newspapers reported eyewitness accounts of and even published interviews with a group of young men said to be performing unofficial arrests on suspected looters.

