French journalist Georges Malbrunot told broadcaster CNews that Americans are directly “in charge” of the war on the ground. Malbrunot who has now reurned home, is a senior international correspondent for the newspaper Le Figaro, arrived in Ukraine with French volunteer fighters. He said “I had the surprise, and so did they, to discover that to be able to enter the Ukrainian army, well it’s the Americans who are in charge” He claimed that the Americans were in charge of everything on the ground including training and recruiting. Summit News reports: Adding that he and the volunteers “almost got arrested” by the Americans, who asserted they were in charge, the journalist then revealed that they were forced to sign a contract “until the end of the war.” “And who is in charge? It’s the Americans, I saw it with my own eyes,” said Malbrunot, adding, “I thought I was with the international brigades, and I found myself facing the Pentagon.” Malbrunot also mentioned America providing Ukraine with switchblade suicide drones, something highlighted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a tweet that revealed Ukrainian soldiers were being trained to use the devices in Biloxi, Mississippi. Citing a French intelligence source, Malbrunot also tweeted that British SAS units “have been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, as did the American Deltas.” Russia is apparently well aware of the “secret war” being waged in Ukraine by foreign commandos who have been in the region since February.

