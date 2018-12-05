BREITBART:

The pair of jihadis, a 23-year-old of Pakistani origin and a 21-year-old Chechen, who have been friends since high school, were arrested on June 9th, but newly released information has shown the extent of their planning, Le Parisien reports.

The 23-year-old Pakistani, identified only by his initials AB, came on the radar of the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) intelligence agency in early 2018 belonging to Salafist circles online. The intelligence agency also noted the use of gay dating websites which he used to contact young men.

One of the 20 or so young men contacted by AB spoke to investigators saying that the Pakistani had used a picture of a blond caucasian male on his profile and had called him offering oral sex while speaking in a thick accent. The young man hung up the phone and called police after suspecting the man may be trying to lure him after trying to find out his address.