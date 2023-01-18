French dairy giant Danone said Tuesday it wants to slash methane emissions by 30 percent within seven years, pointing to the way the cows it uses are raised, handled, and milked as ripe for change.

AFP reports Danone said it would seek the cuts by 2030 using cow breeds that emit less methane, improving cow diets, prolonging their milking periods and capturing emissions from manure to be used for biogas, for example.

The company is also looking at innovative solutions to help reduce emissions including a cow mask that can trap burp gases, the report continues.

“We will see how we can improve practices in general on farms,” spokeswoman Jeanette Coombs-Lanot told AFP.

The company said it would reduce emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade compared to 2020 levels.

The possible masking move follows a lead from a team of students from the Royal College of Art (RCA) in the UK who have designed a special mask for cows “aimed at tackling global warming.”

It’s all part of a project set up by the Prince of Wales, the BBC reports.

