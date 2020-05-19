Breitbart:

Youngsters were assigned dystopian one-child “play squares” at a French school trying to figure out how to maintain social distancing as the national coronavirus lockdown eases.

Pictures shared on social media by Lionel Top, a journalist at BFMTV and RMCinfo, showed a variety of measures in place to try and maintain social distance at the school, with the most striking being a shot of children confined in lonely, chalk-outlined boxes as they played outside.

The Frenchman said there was a “Very strange, even disturbing atmosphere” at the school as it opened to a limited number of pupils, manned by schoolteachers wearing protective masks.

“And if these photos sadden us, imagine what the teachers feel,” he added, quoting one educator as having told him the situation “makes me sick, you can’t imagine”.

