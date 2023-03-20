France has yet to see real violence amid the ongoing anti-Macron riots happening in the country, France’s answer to Bernie Sanders has told journalists.

Prominent French leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon — a man frequently compared to America’s Bernie Sanders — has laughed off journalist questions over ongoing rioting taking place in the country, warning them that they have yet to see real violence yet.

Mélenchon’s statement comes as France finds itself in the midst of a country-wide protest movement aimed at preventing a pension age increase planned by the Emanuel Macron government from coming into force.

Such protests have now regularly devolved into violence across many French cities, with demonstrators setting fires and attacking offices belonging to political parties.

However, according to Mélenchon, the demonstrations could be considered peaceful, all things considered, with the senior leftist figure warning journalists that they had yet to see the movement devolve into real violence.

“You haven’t seen May 68!” Le Figaro reports the politician as saying. “You don’t know what a violent demonstration is!”

