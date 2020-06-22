The Sun:

THE Reading terror suspect quizzed over the stabbing deaths of three people told pals he was an ISIS fighter and child soldier who fought Colonel Gaddafi, it was claimed today.

Khairi Saad­allah was a ticking timebomb who had left jail just 16 days before the terror attack unfolded in a Reading park on Saturday.

And it was today revealed Saadallah had been freed early – with his jail term cut from 25 months and 20 days to 17 months and 20 days at the Court of Appeal in March. He was released just 16 days ago.

The 25-year-old had travelled to the UK as an illegal immigrant in 2012 before being granted asylum in 2018.

The Telegraph reported the asylum seeker had boasted to friends he had been forced to leave Libya for fighting to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi as a child.

One pal said: “He would describe himself as a Libyan soldier and said he had escaped because he didn’t want to be in the army.”

And his erratic claims also saw him tell pals he had fought for and against ISIS – with the Times reporting that his comments had been linked to mental health problems.

Teacher James Furlong was the first of the three victims of Saturday’s horror in Reading, Berks, to be named.

His pal Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was today named as the second victim.

