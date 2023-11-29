Freed Israeli Hostages Tell Families of Beatings, Death Threats

On their return from captivity in Gaza, Israeli women and children speak of being beaten and threatened with death, moved from place to place, and forced to whisper during weeks spent with little to do, their families say.

Most hostages released during a 6-day-old truce have been rushed to hospitals out of sight in a country still reeling from the shock of their abduction during Hamas’ rampage on Oct. 7, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Danny Brom, director of METIV: The Israel Psychotrauma Center, said some will need medical treatment but others will not. Many will need to talk, and “the main issue that needs to be restored is a sense of control,” he said.

“People coming through horrific things are not sick,” Brom said. “They need to cope with it, they need to get space, time, and a warm environment in order to do that, but not necessarily in a medical setting.”

Since the latest round of releases began on Friday, with Israel releasing some jailed Palestinians in exchange, the freed hostages have been kept away from the media.

