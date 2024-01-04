Freed Israeli hostage says she endured ‘psychological warfare’ during 50 days of Hamas captivity

An Israeli mother and her two young daughters experienced “psychological warfare” over the 50 days they were held hostage by Hamas, including being told, “In Israel, no one cares about us.”

Doron Katz Asher and her daughters, 5-year-old Raz and 2-year-old Aviv, were not physically harmed — but subjected to extreme emotional torment that included witnessing Asher’s mother being shot dead by Hamas while they were forcibly being taken to Gaza, Asher told CNN.

Asher, 34, and her daughters were first held in a house in Gaza, where her captors tried to sell them a story that no one was fighting for their release.

“They didn’t give us a lot of information, they mainly tried to say that Hamas wants to release us but in Israel, no one cares about us,” Asher said.

“That we won’t return to live in the kibbutz because it’s not our house — it’s not the place where we belong.”

