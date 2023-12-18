Freed Hamas hostages warn of ‘colossal danger’ in Gaza tunnels

Former Hamas hostages have warned the Israeli army of the “colossal danger” hidden in Gaza’s 300-mile-long tunnel system — as they called for a new cease-fire deal to free the remaining captives.

Several of the more than 100 hostages who were freed last month met with Israeli officials Saturday night to discuss what they went through in Gaza, the Times of Israel reports.

One former hostage, who was not publicly named, told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and fellow war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz that their weeks in captivity were spent in fear that they could die any day.

“There’s no time. Every passing day is terrifying,” the freed Israeli said. “You have no idea what kind of monsters we are dealing with.”

The former hostage claimed that Hamas told them that the Israel Defense Forces would employ the infamous “Hannibal Directive” on civilians, a revoked protocol that once allegedly called on troops to prioritize taking out terrorists even if it meant killing a kidnapped soldier.

