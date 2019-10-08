THE SUN.UK

KURDISH fighters have warned that Turkey’s Syrian invasion may allow ISIS to attempt mass prison breaks as the US backs out of its occupied territories. More than 15,000 ISIS fanatics are currently jailed in northeast Syria as Turkey plans the cross-border military operation. The forces have warned that ISIS sleeper cells are actively plotting to free about 12,000 militants currently detained by the Kurds and may take advantage of the Turkey-triggered turmoil to aid their plans. With Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan branding Syrian Kurds as terrorists amid a bloody Kurdish insurgency plaguing his country, the group – previously backed by US troops – have hit out at America, accusing them of abandonment.

