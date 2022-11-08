Twitter has started banning accounts that make fun of Elon Musk following his takeover of the platform.

One account with 2.3m followers, called h3h3Productions, was banned on Monday morning (November 7) after changing its display name to the name of the Tesla tycoon and using an outdated image of the billionaire.

The account also changed its bio to specify it was a parody account and changed its banner to a picture that read “parody account” before tweeting out a controversial comment, VICE News reported.

The tweet read: “Even though Jeffery Epstein committed horrible crimes, I do still miss him on nights like this for his warmth and comradery. Rest In Peace old friend.”

