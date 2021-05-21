Red State:

Chris Cuomo, like his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is no stranger to corruption and after reports of Cuomo actually helping his brother deal with the #MeToo allegations surfaced, Cuomo critics are speaking out, even from within CNN.

As my colleague Nick Arama covered, Cuomo apologized on air for involving himself in his brother’s scandals while being one of CNN’s most-watched hosts but still claimed that he’s never allowed himself to utilize his platform to “influence this network’s coverage” of his brother. As Nick noted, this is a demonstrably false claim, as Cuomo had the governor on his show in order to give him good press and turn him into the “hero of the pandemic.”

Critics are coming out of the woodwork, even from within Cuomo’s own network. One spoke to Fox News under anonymity and said that Cuomo influencing his brother while the sexual harassment allegations came forward, especially the invocation of “cancel culture” against Andrew Cuomo, was “despicable”:

He also said that Cuomo only having his brother on for good news and not bad is the “height of hypocrisy,” especially while Cuomo is casting judgment from his platform on the daily:

The CNN insider took aim at the anchor for allegedly invoking “cancel culture” while urging his brother to stay firm in combatting the misconduct claims. “To say it’s ‘cancel culture’ – it’s despicable,” the insider told Fox News. The CNN insider slammed what was perceived as a double standard of the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor to avoid covering his scandals in recent months after inviting the governor onto his show as a hero of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the height of hypocrisy for Chris to have [his brother] on there for the good news but doesn’t have him on to discuss the bad news,” the insider said. “It’s laughable for him to be so judgmental of other people for their wrongdoings and he’s sitting there enabling and coming up with excuses for someone with sexual misconduct allegations.”

The CNN insider also indicated that CNN’s response to the controversy was an “understatement” when they called the Cuomo brother’s dealings “Inappropriate.”

The corruption within CNN is as plain as a new roadsign in the daylight yet there doesn’t seem to be too much anger about it from the mainstream journalist community that is increasingly distrusted by the people. A poll back in August found that 4 outof 5 Americans believe news organizations had a biased agenda, and this scandal will do absolutely nothing to help that.

Meanwhile, CNN continues to be the least-watched news network out there as well, with ratings continuing to decline so fast it’s leaving a smoking crater in the Earth.

If they’re wondering why then there it is.

