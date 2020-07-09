Just The News:

The conservative head of a foundation honoring the famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass is rejecting the notion that systemic racism pervades America’s police forces, suggesting instead there is more evidence of systemic racism in the liberal bastions of the Democratic Party and Planned Parenthood.

During an interview on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast, Kevin McGary, the chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of California, questioned the claim that systemic racism prevails among police when so many minorities populate law enforcement’s ranks.

Instead, he said that the description of systemic racism could be applied to the Democratic Party, which he said “started slavery and segregation and to this very day they actually encourage the black genocide of black babies.” He also said that “all of their upper echelon, meaning in the House and the Senate, are white, and has been for decades, many decades, probably forever.”

He said that a “sincere leftist-Marxist” would express opposition to the Democratic Party.

“But if you’re sincere you would immediately begin to march on Washington against the Democrat Party. At the very least you would say, we want reparations, not from the U.S. in general but from the Democrat Party. They’re the party that precipitated all this,” he said.

McGary predicted that during the upcoming 2020 presidential election President Trump will secure a larger share of support from black voters than he earned during the 2016 election cycle.

Regarding the key question that will characterize this year’s election, he remarked, “The question is: Do you want the ideal of America, the free, the righteous, the just-type America or do you want a new sort of reimagined America that embraces something that is anathema to our Constitution, that would be Marxism.”

