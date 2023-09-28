Fraud, Drugs, and Political Donations: New Judge Rulings Are BRUTAL Against Disgraced ‘Crypto Bro’ Sam Bankman-Fried – Trial Set to Begin Next Week

In the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, SBF is a shadow of his former self – internet is slow, no vegan meals and the Adderall supply is limited. Before he was an inmate awaiting his next week trial for a high-profile fraud case, disgraced Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried was a liberal billionaire beloved by the MSM, a young prodigy went on to become the second biggest donor to the Democrat Party, after only George Soros.

He was also alleged in his indictment to be ‘the mastermind and leader of a multi-year criminal scheme that involved defrauding investors, lenders, and retail customers of billions of dollars, and spending fraud proceeds to corruptly influence United States politics’.

Now, the judge in his case allowed prosecutors to discuss Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations at the trial, because he understood that the contributions ‘are relevant to the fraud charges’ faced by SBF.

