Ny Post

A person of interest in the horrific Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday has been identified as Frank R. James, according to the NYPD. Police released two photos of James, as they continue to hunt for him in connection to the mass shooting that left 23 with injures, including 10 with gunshot wounds. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.

Read more at the NY Post