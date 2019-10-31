The Washington Times

Can a dead man — even a dead dictator whose legacy remains fiercely contested to this day — break the paralyzing gridlock in one of Europe’s key countries? An exhumation intended to boost the fortunes of Spain’s leftist parties may be having the opposite effect. In a move that sparked a fierce national debate, Spain’s socialist government executed its long-planned relocation of the remains of former right-wing dictator Francisco Franco from the country’s main memorial commemorating the brutal 1936-1939 civil war to a more discreet resting place last week. The event was meant to impress the far left, whose votes Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez needs to win Nov. 10 national elections. But the move may have backfired, causing outrage among conservative Spaniards who believe Franco saved Spain from communism and say the leftist government has dishonored that achievement. Franco was resting in a massive granite mausoleum carved into a mountainside outside Madrid called Valley of the Fallen since his death in 1975 put an end to 40 years of conservative, autocratic rule. While demonized by leftists, his regime shaped modern Spain and gave way to a democratic transition under a constitutional monarchy.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES