The man who opened fire and killed five people at a condo building in Toronto, Canada on Sunday has been identified by local media as 73-year-old Francesco Villi.

Villi was shot dead by police at the building in Vaughan, Ontario, after launching a violent rampage against members of its condo board — whom he apparently had a longstanding dispute with.

Villi, who also lived in the building, reportedly went door-to-door targeting specific residents from the board whom he felt had done wrong and he had targeted his condo board in lawsuits spanning years, according to the Toronto Star.

Police have not shared an official motive behind the “horrendous” crime, but will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon. The local police have also declined to identify the gunman at this time, due to their ongoing investigation.

