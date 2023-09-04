France’s Public Schools Will Enforce Dress Code Banning Islamic Dress

Head-to-toe robes worn by Muslims, known as abayas for girls and women and khamis for boys and men, have been banned from France’s public school classrooms beginning Monday.

As Breitbart News reported, the move was flagged last week when Education Minister Gabriel Attal told France’s TF1 TV that religious garb has no place in the classroom, declaring the garment breached France’s strict secular laws in education.

“When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them,” Attal said, adding: “I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools.”

He said he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4 to enforce the end of Islamic dress on school grounds.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne on Sunday rejected any accusation of unfair treatment with the introduction of this ban as the move was confirmed 24-hours ahead of classes resuming.

“I can see that there is manipulation and attempts at provocation on the part of some. I’m thinking in particular of LFI (La France Insoumise or France Unbowed – a French left-wing political party),” Borne said in an interview with French radio network RTL.

