France’s protesting farmers encircle Paris with tractor barricades, vowing a ‘siege’ over grievances

Protesting farmers were encircling Paris with tractor barricades and drive-slows on Monday, using their lumbering vehicles to block highways leading to France’s capital to pressure the government over the future of their industry, which has been shaken by repercussions of the Ukraine war.

The targeting of Paris — host of the Summer Olympics in six months — and traffic-snarling protests elsewhere in France promised another difficult week for new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, less than a month into the job.

Protesters said Attal’s attempts last week at pro-agriculture measures fell short of their demands that producing food should be more lucrative, easier and fairer.

Farmers responded by deploying hundreds of tractors, trailers and even rumbling harvesters to block and slow traffic in what they described as a “siege” to squeeze more concessions. Some protesters came with reserves of food and water and tents to stay at their barricades if the government doesn’t cede ground.

The barricades highlighted gulfs in economic and social opportunity between town and country in France. Protesters said they felt ignored by government ministers they accused of rarely venturing to farms and getting their shoes dirty.

The government announced a deployment of 15,000 police officers, mostly in the Paris region, to head off any effort by protesters to enter the capital. Officers and armored vehicles also were stationed at Paris’ hub for fresh food supplies, the Rungis market.

