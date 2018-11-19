AFP

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has dropped to just 25 per cent, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday. The poll by research group Ifop was published in the Journal du Dimanche a day after a nationwide “yellow vest” protest against high fuel prices that analysts say has come to represent widespread frustration with the 40-year-old president. The results of the widely watched poll showed an overall fall of four points in November from the previous month, with only four per cent of respondents saying they were “very satisfied” with Macron’s performance, while 21 per cent were “mostly satisfied”.

