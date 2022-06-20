Fox News

France’s National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to make huge gains

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist parliamentary alliance is projected to lose its majority in the final round of the country’s parliamentary election. Projections on Sunday show that candidates backed by Macron’s alliance are expected to win somewhere between 200 and 250 seats, which is less than the 289 that would give the alliance a majority within the national assembly. The projections are based on partial results. Meanwhile, the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, is expected to make major gains in the election, potentially winning more than 80 seats, which is an increase from their eight seats previously. The country’s hard left, which include the Socialists and the Greens, is expected to have between 150 to 200 seats and become the man opposition. The results are expected to make Macron’s agenda much harder to implement, which include tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65. Le Penn, who lost in the country’s presidential election in May, says that the “Macron adventure has reached its end,” adding that the upcoming group of National Rally lawmakers “will be by far the biggest of the history of our political family.”

