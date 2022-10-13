The National

France will not respond with nuclear weapons should Russia use them against Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. “Our doctrine rests on the fundamental interests of the nation,” Mr Macron told public broadcaster France 2 on Wednesday. “They are defined clearly and wouldn’t be directly affected at all if, for example, there was a ballistic nuclear attack in Ukraine, in the region.” It was the first time he has discussed France’s nuclear deterrence doctrine regarding Ukraine in detail. Mr Macron said it was not good to talk about it too much. So far, despite his threats, there is no sense that Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving nuclear assets. Mr Macron said Mr Putin must “return to the table” to discuss peace in Ukraine and that he thought Kyiv would have to negotiate with him at some point. “Today, first of all, Vladimir Putin must stop this war, respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and come back to the table for talks,” he said. Asked if he would back a Ukrainian offensive to recapture Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised internationally, Mr Macron said that “at some point as the conflict develops”, Russia and Ukraine “will have to come back to the table”.

