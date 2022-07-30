‘Violent youths’ were seen torturing cats and using them as ‘soccer balls’ by horrified witnesses last month in France, according to reports.

The disturbing incidents unfolded between June 27 and 29 in Torcy, a commune in the department of Seine-et-Marne.

Residents in the Résidence du Vilet district say ‘youngsters’ ranging in age from approximately 8 to 17 years old carried out “incredible cruelty and violence” against the helpless animals.

“A bunch of kids who live in the neighborhood grabbed a kitten to play soccer. I didn’t think I’d ever see that,” one local told Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire.

“There were about ten of them,” explained the source, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “I couldn’t intervene because they were violent.”

The president of Les Chats du Pilon, an association dedicated to helping stray cats, says the group plans to file a formal complaint.

Last month, a group of migrant-background youths filmed themselves abusing a fish at a water park near Ghent.

Wat een walgelijke beelden van gisteren uit #Gent (Blaarmeersen). Hoe kan je zo zijn? Dit is ongelofelijk respectloos. pic.twitter.com/JcZFfMitzQ — Tom Van Grieken (@tomvangrieken) June 19, 2022

