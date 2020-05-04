France plans to quarantine all travelers entering the country, including returning citizens, for two weeks as part of a new proposal to extend the health emergency put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s health minister said Saturday. The move comes after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a nationwide plan last week to gradually bring the country out of a six-week lockdown on May 11 to stem the risk of economic collapse. French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the proposal would extend the health emergency through July 24. He said that lifting the measures now would “be premature” and could cause the outbreak to intensify, according to news outlet France 24.

