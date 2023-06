A British toddler is one of six injured in a knife attack by a Syrian refugee in south-eastern France.

In an apparent lone attack at a playground in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, a knifeman stabbed four children – aged between 22 months and 3 years – and two adults.

Two children and one adult are in life-threatening condition, while two children were slightly hurt.

The attacker was a 31-year-old Syrian national from Sweden with legal refugee status in France.

