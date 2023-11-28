FRANCE – ‘Stab White People’ Village Attack Could be Tipping Point, Warns Govt

The French government has issued a plea against vigilantism in the wake of the slaying of a teenager in rural France by a group reported to have shouted “stab white people”.

A representative of Emmanuel Macron’s French government has now visited the rural community of Crépol where, over a week ago, a gang of “outsiders” raided the annual village dance and stabbed several people, killing sixteen-year-old Thomas. It is reported witnesses heard the attackers say “We are here to stab white people”.

In remarks that followed not only attack, but which appear to have been more aimed at the reaction among the public to the brutal attack, government spokesman Olivier Veran said the state shared the pain of those impacted, but warned people should not be tempted to take the law into their own hands.

