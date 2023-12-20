France Passes Bill to Make Deporting Undesirable Foreigners Easier

The French parliament approved a divisive immigration bill intended to strengthen France´s ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable, prompting a heated debate after the far-right decided to back the measure.

The bill passed the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, with a 349-186 vote late Tuesday. It had previously been voted by the Senate.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the text of the bill includes “useful, efficient provisions that were expected by our citizens.”

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who championed the bill, said the government wants “greater firmness against foreign offenders.”

“Who here can say that we must allow criminals, people on our land, who attacks us, attack our professors and who attack our police forces and who attack the youth on the cafe terraces, without reacting?” he said in a speech at the National Assembly.

