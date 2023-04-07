Over half a million people took to the streets of France on Thursday to protest Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Well over 500,000 took place on the eleventh day of protest against the Macron government on Thursday, police officials have confirmed.

The demonstrations are mostly concerned with unpopular pension reforms pushed through by the government, which utilised a loophole within the French constitution to implement an increase to the pension age without the approval of parliament.

This has prompted a huge degree of anger in the country, with political opposition on both the left and right up in arms about the current ordeal.

