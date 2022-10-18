Two Algerian migrants have been indicted for the rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola who was discovered dead on Friday in the courtyard of the building where she lived.

The body of 12-year-old Lola Daviet was found at around 11:20 pm on Friday after her parents had reported her missing to the police in the afternoon when Lola had not returned from school to her home in the 19th arrondissement (district) of Paris.

A passerby discovered Lola in an abandoned packing case in the courtyard of the apartment complex where she lived, with the child showing a deep wound on her neck and her body marked with some sort of inscriptions, Le Parisien reports.

Investigators say Lola died of asphyxiation but also believe she had been raped and tortured prior to her death. Two men and two women, all Algerian nationals and aged between 24 and 43, were later arrested over the weekend, with the two women said to be sisters.

On Monday, two of the suspects were released from custody, while the remaining two, a woman named Dahbia B. and an unnamed 43-year-old man, were remanded into pre-trial detention and indicted for the murder of a child under 15, rape of a child, as well as charges of torture and barbarism and concealment of a corpse, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

