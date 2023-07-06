French police officer Florian M., who stands accused of “voluntary manslaughter” in the death of 17-year-old hoodlum Nahel M. in Nanterre June 27, will remain in custody. His lawyer has demanded his client be released because he may not be safe in French prison.

The 38-year-old officer was indicted for “voluntary manslaughter” after being presented to two investigating judges at the judicial court of Nanterre on June 2. Florian M. has been incarcerated since last Thursday in the Prison Hospital after the shooting death of 17-year-old juvenile delinquent Nahel M.

This Thursday, the police officer spoke at his pretrial hearing by videoconference, from his cell. “He expressed himself calmly and clearly”, Valeurs Actuelles reports. The court denied his lawyer Laurent-Franck Liénard’s motion to free the officer.

Liénard said that his client “is less safe in detention than he would be in public under police protection”, seeming to inply the National Police officer may be in danger from criminals in prison. He called for the officer to be released with an electronic bracelet. “This is not a criminal or drug dealer,” Liénard said. “This is a police officer, a public servant.”

