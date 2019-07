THE TELEGRAPH:

France will introduce an “eco-tax” of up to €18 (£16.19) on tickets for all flights leaving the country, the government has announced.

Transport minister Elisabeth Borne told a news conference that the €180m (£162m) it is expected to raise annually from 2020 would help finance daily transport, notably rail, in the country.

The new tax will range from €1.50 for short-haul flights and up to €18 for long-haul journeys in business class.