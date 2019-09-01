Los Angeles Times:

PARIS —

Police detained an Afghan man seeking asylum in France after one person was fatally stabbed and nine others injured Saturday outside a subway station near the city of Lyon, authorities said. The reason for the attack was unclear.

The suspected assailant was a 33-year-old Afghan citizen who had applied for asylum in France and was awaiting a response, according to a national police official. The suspect provided contradictory information to police, but the attack did not appear to be an act of terrorism, two French officials told the Associated Press.

The victim who died was a 19-year-old man, and it was unclear if he knew the attacker, according to local police. Three of the injured were in critical condition, officials said.

The subway station in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne was cordoned off as police combed the area.