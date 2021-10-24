Fox Weather, the new 24-hour sister network of Fox News, is launching Monday and will strongly embrace climate change as part of its coverage, according to multiple press reports.

The all-weather channel will become a competitor to The Weather Channel and Accuweather, but will be available free on OTT systems and platforms.

“If you’re asking about climate change, climate change is part of our lives,” Sharri Berg, the Fox executive who will head the division, told Variety.

“It’s how we live. It’s not going to be ignored. We will be reporting facts.”

